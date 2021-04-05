Castellanos, Moustakas lift Reds to third straight win JEFF WALLNER , Associated Press April 5, 2021 Updated: April 5, 2021 10:30 p.m.
1 of9 Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos reacts to hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Monday, April 5, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Cincinnati Reds' Amir Garrett throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Monday, April 5, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India points to the dugout as he runs to first base after hitting a two-RBI single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Monday, April 5, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Pittsburgh Pirates' Adam Frazier, right, fields and flips the ball to Erik Gonzalez, center, to force Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos out at second base during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, April 5, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, left, celebrates the solo home run hit by Nick Castellanos, right, during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Monday, April 5, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Pittsburgh Pirates' Erik Gonzalez, left, celebrates a solo home run by Colin Moran, right, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, April 5, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Castellanos hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning hours after deciding to appeal a two-game suspension for his part in a brawl, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 on Monday night.
Jose De Leon tied a career high with nine strikeouts and allowed two runs, three hits and two walks over five innings to help the Reds secure a third straight win.