Castellanos, Diamondbacks cool off Mets with 5-2 victory DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer April 23, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's offense had a season-high 11 hits, Humberto Castellanos pitched five solid innings and the Diamondbacks cooled off the New York Mets by beating them 5-2 on Saturday night.
It's been an offensive struggle so far this season for the D-backs, who came into the game with an MLB-worst .180 batting average. But Daulton Varsho led off with a single and the rest of the offense followed suit: Varsho, Pavin Smith, Carson Kelly and Geraldo Perdomo all had two hits.