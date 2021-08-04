Casas' 3rd homer, Kazmir help US beat Dominicans 3-1 RONALD BLUM, AP Baseball Writer Aug. 4, 2021 Updated: Aug. 4, 2021 2:49 a.m.
YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Triston Casas hit his third home run of the Olympics, a two-run drive in the first inning off Boston Red Sox Double-A teammate Denyi Reyes, and the United States beat the Dominican Republic 3-1 on Wednesday to stay in gold medal contention.
Tyler Austin, a former major leaguer in his home ballpark of the Central League’s Yokohama Bay Stars, added a solo home run in the fifth, his second long ball of the tournament.