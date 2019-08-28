Casali homers as Reds beat Marlins 8-5

Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez celebrates his two-run home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Miami. Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez celebrates his two-run home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Miami. Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Casali homers as Reds beat Marlins 8-5 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

MIAMI (AP) — Curt Casali homered and drove in three runs, helping Luis Castillo and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 8-5 on Tuesday night.

Casali hit a tying solo drive off Caleb Smith (8-8) in the fourth inning. He batted again in the fifth and hit a two-run single off Tyler Kinley, giving the Reds a 5-3 lead.

Cincinnati also got a big game from Eugenio Suárez, who went deep for the third straight day and finished with three hits. Suárez leads the team with 37 homers.

The Reds have won the first two games in the four-game set after they were swept at Pittsburgh over the weekend.