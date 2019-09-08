Carter's late TD run seals Idaho's win over Cent. Washington

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Aundre Carter ran for a 27-yard touchdown with 1:35 left to help Idaho seal a 41-31 victory over Central Washington on Saturday night.

Tony Archie threw his only pass, a 39-yard touchdown to JoJo Hillel that pulled Central Washington to 34-31 with 7:13 remaining. Carter's TD capped a six-play, 59-yard drive for the Vandals (1-1).

Carter had 123 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Roshaun Johnson added 111 yards on the ground that included a 13-yard touchdown run for Idaho. Mason Petrino was 23-of-30 passing for 209 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes to Jeff Cotton, who finished with 16 catches for 145 yards.

Canon Racanelli was 13-of-31 passing for 146 yards with two touchdown passes for Central Washington. Hillel also had one throw, a 60-yard TD pass to Archie. Archie had a team-high eight receptions for 146 yards with two touchdown catches.