Carter, Lagace help Pens clinch home ice in first round DAN SCIFO, Associated Press May 8, 2021 Updated: May 8, 2021 6:15 p.m.
1 of12 Buffalo Sabres goaltender Michael Houser blocks a shot with Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel (59) unable to get his stick on the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Maxime Lagace (31) blocks a shot by Buffalo Sabres' Sam Reinhart (23) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 8, 2021. The Penguins won 1-0. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Maxime Lagace (31) celebrates his first career shutout with Jeff Carter after an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 8, 2021. The Penguins won 1-0. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Buffalo Sabres' Henri Jokiharju (10) blocks a shot attempt by Pittsburgh Penguins' Jason Zucker (16) in front of goaltender Michael Houser during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Maxime Lagace (31) stops a break away shot by Buffalo Sabres' Drake Caggiula during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang (58) blocks the stick of Buffalo Sabres' Brett Murray (57) in front of goaltender Maxime Lagace during the period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Pittsburgh Penguins' John Marino (6) defends against Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin (26) in front of goaltender Maxime Lagace during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) settles the puck with Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen (55) defending during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Carter scored and Maxime Lagace stopped 29 shots for his first career shutout as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 1-0 on Saturday.
Lagace, making his first start in more than two years, got his seventh career win, and helped Pittsburgh clinch home-ice advantage in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Penguins were without Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith, their top two goaltenders, for the regular season finale.