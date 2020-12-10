Carrington scores 19 as No. 7 Baylor women beat WVU 65-45 MATT THORNSBURY, Associated Press Dec. 10, 2020 Updated: Dec. 10, 2020 10:03 p.m.
West Virginia guard Kirsten Deans (3) shoots while defended by Baylor guard DiDi Richards during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va.
West Virginia guard Kirsten Deans (3) shoots while defended by Baylor center Hannah Gusters (20) and guard Sarah Andrews (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va.
West Virginia forward Kari Niblack (14) shoots while defended by Baylor center Hannah Gusters (20) and forward Caitlin Bickle (51) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va.
West Virginia guard Kysre Gondrezick, right, is defended by Baylor guard DiDi Richards during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va.
West Virginia guard Madisen Smith, right, is defended by Baylor guard Moon Ursin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — DiJonai Carrington scored 14 of her 19 points in the decisive third quarter and No. 7 Baylor pulled away for a 65-45 victory over West Virginia in their Big 12 opener Thursday night.
Moon Ursin added 12 points and eight rebounds, while Didi Richards and NaLyssa Smith each scored 10 for the Lady Bears (3-1), who bounced back from an 83-78 loss at No. 13 Arkansas on Sunday.
