Carlson's 4 points, Ovechkin's goal lead Caps past Lightning STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer April 6, 2022 Updated: April 6, 2022 11:21 p.m.
1 of9 Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) celebrates his goal with right wing T.J. Oshie (77) and center Nicklas Backstrom (19) as Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates his goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson celebrates his goal with right wing T.J. Oshie (77) and center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) scuffles with Washington Capitals left wing Conor Sheary, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson was better than good, Alex Ovechkin reached another milestone and the Washington Capitals handed the Tampa Bay Lightning a third consecutive loss.
Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Capitals beat the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champions 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their own skid at two.