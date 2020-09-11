Cardinals place WR KeeSean Johnson on COVID list

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have placed receiver KeeSean Johnson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list two days before their season opener.

The Cardinals announced the move Friday without giving any details. The list is used for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or have been in close contact with an infected person. Johnson is the first player put on the COVID list by the Cardinals this season.

Johnson had 21 catches for 187 yards and one touchdown as a rookie last season.

Arizona opens the season Sunday at the San Francisco 49ers.

___

