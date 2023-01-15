Canisius 66, Siena 62

Baer 6-8 2-2 15, Stormo 5-16 2-4 12, Billups 2-8 3-4 7, McCollum 5-10 1-2 13, Platek 2-11 0-0 5, Eley 3-9 0-0 8, Gribben 1-2 0-0 2, Tekin 0-1 0-0 0, Lane 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 8-12 62.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title