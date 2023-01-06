Canisius 64, Manhattan 57

Okpoh 2-6 0-1 4, Gadsden 4-10 6-6 16, Long 6-9 2-2 14, Moultrie 4-7 0-0 9, Staveskie 2-7 2-2 6, J.Fritz 1-2 3-4 5, Dinkins 1-6 0-0 2, Maslennikov 3-5 0-0 6, Uijtendaal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 13-15 62.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title