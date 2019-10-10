Canadiens-Sabres Sums
|Montreal
|2
|0
|2
|0—4
|Buffalo
|1
|2
|1
|1—5
First Period_1, Buffalo, Olofsson 4 (Eichel, Dahlin), 5:04 (pp). 2, Montreal, Armia 1 (Thompson), 14:06 (sh). 3, Montreal, Armia 2 (Suzuki), 19:39 (pp). Penalties_Tatar, MTL, (interference), 3:59; Kotkaniemi, MTL, (tripping), 13:26; Dahlin, BUF, (interference), 18:21.
Second Period_4, Buffalo, Eichel 2 (Reinhart, Dahlin), 4:46 (pp). 5, Buffalo, Eichel 3, 14:13. Penalties_Tatar, MTL, (slashing), 3:58; Sobotka, BUF, (high sticking), 7:52; Weal, MTL, (holding stick), 16:49.
Third Period_6, Buffalo, Skinner 3 (Johansson), 0:47. 7, Montreal, Kotkaniemi 2 (Drouin, Armia), 1:44. 8, Montreal, Chiarot 1 (Lehkonen, Reilly), 12:54. Penalties_Johansson, BUF, (holding), 4:20; Danault, MTL, (slashing), 19:25.
Overtime_9, Buffalo, Johansson 2 (Eichel, Miller), 1:30. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Montreal 10-9-8_27. Buffalo 12-15-11-1_39.
Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 3; Buffalo 2 of 5.
Goalies_Montreal, Kinkaid 0-0-1 (39 shots-34 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 3-0-0 (27-23).
A_15,383 (19,070). T_2:31.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Tony Sericolo.