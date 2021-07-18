Canadiens' Price left unprotected for Kraken expansion draft STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer July 18, 2021 Updated: July 18, 2021 11:45 a.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this March 22, 2021 file photo, Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano skates up the ice during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa, Ontario. Calgary exposed captain and 2019 Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Giordano. The league released the protected lists of all 30 teams eligible for the expansion draft Sunday morning, July 18. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Sean Kilpatrick/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - In this Wednesday, July 7, 2021 file photo, Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) plays the puck during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning, in Tampa, Fla. After backstopping the Montreal Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final, Price has been left unprotected for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft. Price agreed to be exposed so the Canadiens could protect cheaper backup Jake Allen. The league released the protected lists of all 30 teams eligible for the expansion draft Sunday morning, July 18. Phelan Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo, St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) waits for a face-off during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in St. Louis. Tarasenko is an option two years removed from hoisting the Stanley Cup after asking the Blues for a trade. The league released the protected lists of all 30 teams eligible for the expansion draft Sunday morning, July 18. Joe Puetz/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo, St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) waits for a face-off during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in St. Louis. Tarasenko has asked the St. Louis Blues for a trade, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday, July 8, 2021. The Blues declined comment when asked about Tarasenko’s trade request, which was first reported by The Athletic. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the request was not made public. Joe Puetz/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) plays the puck during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Phelan Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
After backstopping the Montreal Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final, Carey Price has been left unprotected for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft.
Price could become the face of the NHL's 32nd franchise if general manager Ron Francis and his staff decide to take on one of the biggest contracts in hockey. He agreed to waive a clause in his contract to be exposed so Montreal could protect cheaper backup Jake Allen, but his goaltending ability, off-ice marketability and ties to the Pacific Northwest could make Price an attractive option even with a salary cap hit of $10.5 million for five more years.