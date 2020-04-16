California racing board hires former steward as director

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Scott Chaney has been named executive director of the California Horse Racing Board, replacing Rick Baedeker, who retired last month.

Chaney's appointment was announced Thursday by racing board chairman Greg Ferraro.

Chaney has been a steward in California since 2005, serving initially on the Southern California thoroughbred circuit and most recently at the Los Alamitos quarter horse meet. A law school graduate, he is a member of the state bar.

CHRB commissioners and executives previously assigned Chaney to complicated legal cases, research and analysis of matters beyond the normal duties of stewards, who supervise the outcome of races. He has been one of the CHRB’s hearing officers since 2010.

Before becoming a steward, he was an assistant to trainer Darrell Vienna.

Chaney’s office will be in Sacramento, but his relocation may be delayed because of COVID-19 and the statewide stay-at-home order.

"Integrity, safety and animal welfare are our principal concerns, especially in these challenging times,” Chaney said.