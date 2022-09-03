California beats UC Davis 34-13 in season opener

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jack Plummer threw three touchdown passes in his debut for California and Craig Woodson returned an interception for a score to lead California to a 34-13 victory over UC Davis on Saturday.

The Golden Bears (1-0) shook off a rough start on offense with minus-1 yard in the first quarter to improve to 11-0 all-time against the Aggies (0-1).

Plummer threw TD passes of 3 yards to Jeremiah Hunter and 8 yards Jaydn Ott in the second quarter, and a 14-yarder to Mavin Anderson in the fourth quarter of his first appearance since transferring from Purdue.

Woodson helped take control of the game when he intercepted Miles Hastings on the opening drive of the second half and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown that made it 24-7.

Plummer finished 23 for 35 for 268 yards.

Ott ran for 104 yards to go along with his TD catch.

Hastings threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Chaz Davis in the first quarter Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. scored on a 60-yard run in the third quarter for the Aggies.

Hastings finished 32 for 50 for 242 yards with two interceptions.

THE TAKEAWAY

UC Davis: The Aggies were looking for their second win over a Power Five team since making the jump to Division I in 2004. They had a chance to build on a 7-0 lead lead after intercepting Plummer in the first quarter in Cal territory. But Trent Tompkins was stopped for a loss on fourth-and-1 from the 9 to thwart that chance. The Aggies were stopped again on a fourth-and-6 from the Cal 38 late in the second quarter.

California: The Bears figured to have some growing pains offensively after losing their leading passer, rusher and receiver from last season. Cal had 3 yards, three punts and one interception on its first four drives before Plummer found his groove.

TURNAROUND TIME

The Bears were held to minus-1 yard of offense in the first quarter, the fewest for an FBS team against an FCS team in at least eight seasons.

That turned around in the second quarter when Cal gained 206 yards and had three straight scoring drives to take a 17-7 halftime lead.

UP NEXT

UC Davis: Visit South Dakota State on Saturday.

California: Host UNLV on Saturday.

