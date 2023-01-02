Skip to main content
California 74, Arizona St. 61

Newman 0-1 0-0 0, Hunt 5-13 2-4 13, Simmons 5-12 4-8 14, Skinner 4-14 4-4 13, Sousa 3-6 0-0 7, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Mokwuah 3-8 2-2 8, Crisp 1-3 4-4 6, Erikstrup 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-57 16-22 61

CALIFORNIA (10-4)

Lutje Schipholt 4-6 3-7 11, Curry 3-10 4-4 12, Martin 2-10 0-0 5, McIntosh 5-9 0-2 11, Ortiz 0-1 0-0 0, Langarita 7-8 0-0 15, Onyiah 5-10 6-7 16, Bonner 0-2 2-2 2, Mastrov 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 27-60 15-22 74

Arizona St. 20 14 19 8 61
California 20 11 24 19 74

3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 3-11 (Hunt 1-3, Simmons 0-2, Skinner 1-5, Sousa 1-1), California 5-19 (Curry 2-4, Martin 1-5, McIntosh 1-3, Ortiz 0-1, Langarita 1-2, Bonner 0-1, Mastrov 0-3). Assists_Arizona St. 6 (Hunt 2), California 15 (McIntosh 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arizona St. 37 (Skinner 10), California 38 (Onyiah 11). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 18, California 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_842.

