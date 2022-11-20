California 69, Saint Mary's (Cal) 66

Lutje Schipholt 1-4 3-4 5, Tuitele 4-9 0-0 8, Curry 3-9 2-3 9, Martin 0-6 0-0 0, McIntosh 5-7 6-6 18, Bush 2-4 3-4 7, Langarita 3-3 0-0 6, Onyiah 1-1 1-1 3, Bonner 2-4 0-0 4, Mastrov 1-3 2-2 5, Ortiz 1-3 2-2 4, Totals 23-53 19-22 69
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title