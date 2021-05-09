Calgary 6, Ottawa 1

Ottawa 0 1 0 — 1 Calgary 1 3 2 — 6 First Period_1, Calgary, Gaudreau 19 (Tkachuk, Giordano), 10:39. Second Period_2, Calgary, Backlund 9 (Mangiapane, Nordstrom), 0:17. 3, Calgary, Tkachuk 11 (Gaudreau, Andersson), 4:38. 4, Calgary, Stone 2 (Lucic, Gawdin), 10:05. 5, Ottawa, Norris 16 (Batherson), 11:06. Third Period_6, Calgary, Dube 10 (Ryan), 6:45. 7, Calgary, Giordano 9 (Gaudreau, Tkachuk), 13:53 (pp). Shots on Goal_Ottawa 3-12-5_20. Calgary 10-18-8_36. Power-play opportunities_Ottawa 0 of 3; Calgary 1 of 1. Goalies_Ottawa, Forsberg 3-4-1 (23 shots-19 saves). Calgary, Markstrom 19-19-2 (20-19). A_0 (19,289). T_2:23. Referees_Kevin Pollock, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Travis Toomey. More for youSportsFormer UConn star Gabby Williams traded to LA Sparks,...By Sean BarkerSportsPlay ball! Swarm of summer baseball leagues ready to returnBy Scott Ericson