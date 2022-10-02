Caleb Williams runs, passes No. 6 USC past Arizona St. 42-25

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Williams passed for 348 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score, keeping No. 6 Southern California unbeaten in coach Lincoln Riley's first season with a 42-25 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night.
Mario Williams, Malcolm Epps and Kyron Hudson caught TD passes from Caleb Williams, who returned to elite form after struggling through much of the Trojans' nail-biting 17-14 win at Oregon State last weekend. Travis Dye also rushed for 62 yards and two second-half touchdowns for USC (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12).