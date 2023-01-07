Cal St.-Fullerton 79, Hawaii 72, OT

Hepa 2-9 0-0 5, da Silva 8-12 2-4 18, Avea 3-7 3-6 9, Coleman 4-9 5-6 16, McClanahan 3-9 5-7 11, Riley 4-9 3-4 11, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Rouhliadeff 0-1 0-0 0, Seck 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 18-27 72.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title