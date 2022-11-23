Cal Poly 82, Idaho 71

Frank 4-8 0-0 10, Jones 8-12 2-4 19, Moffitt 7-11 8-9 22, Salih 3-5 0-0 8, R.Smith 1-5 0-0 3, T.Smith 2-3 0-0 5, Burris 2-4 0-0 4, Ford 0-1 0-0 0, Harge 0-1 0-0 0, Hanshaw 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-50 10-13 71.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title