Cal Poly 72, Portland St. 49

Eyman 0-1 0-0 0, Parker 1-5 7-8 10, Starks 3-5 1-2 8, Saterfield 2-9 0-0 5, Woods 1-5 3-5 5, Kirby 4-8 2-3 12, Harvey 2-5 1-2 6, Johnson 0-2 1-2 1, Saunders 1-1 0-0 2, Munson 0-1 0-1 0, Curtiss 0-0 0-0 0, Wood 0-1 0-0 0, Taban 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-44 15-23 49.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title