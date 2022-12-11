Cal Baptist 76, San Diego 73

Ighoefe 4-6 0-0 8, Ta.Armstrong 4-6 2-5 11, Tr.Armstrong 0-3 0-0 0, Quintana 5-11 4-8 17, Battin 5-8 0-0 11, Goodrick 6-10 1-2 13, Nottage 3-7 0-0 9, Tchoukuiengo 1-6 0-0 2, Washington 1-2 0-0 2, Stone 0-1 1-2 1, Wade 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-62 8-17 76.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title