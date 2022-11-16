Cal Baptist 62, CS Northridge 55

Eyisi 2-6 0-0 4, Okereke 3-3 0-0 6, Allen-Eikens 2-6 0-0 4, Bostick 5-14 3-4 13, Wright 6-14 3-4 16, Igbanugo 2-4 0-0 5, Tucker 1-3 0-0 2, Afifi 1-3 0-0 2, J.Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Stevens 1-2 0-0 3, Slaymaker 0-0 0-0 0, Walter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 6-8 55.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title