Cabrera, Haase power Tigers past Twins 6-5 in 11th innings BRIAN HALL, Associated Press July 28, 2021 Updated: July 28, 2021 1:14 a.m.
1 of9 Minnesota Twins' Mitch Garver jogs home on a grand slam off Detroit Tigers pitcher Tyler Alexander, rear, durng the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Minnesota Twins' pitcher Kenta Maeda throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Detroit Tigers pitcher Tyler Alexander throws to a Minnesota Twins batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Detroit Tigers pitcher Tyler Alexander, right, reacts after Minnesota Twins' Mitch Garver's grand slam off Alexander during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo, right, beats the tag by Minnesota Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons for a double during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman (8) tosses his bat after he drew a walk off Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a run-scoring single in the 11th inning after Eric Haase tied the game with a grand slam with one out in the top of the ninth as the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Tuesday night.
Cabrera’s hit scored automatic runner Jonathan Schoop.