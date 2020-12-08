https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/CS-Bakersfield-94-Bethesda-43-15783314.php
CS Bakersfield 94, Bethesda 43
. Totals 5-13 2-4 39.
Readus 2-2 2-5 6, Easter 2-7 0-0 4, Perry 1-5 3-4 5, Edler-Davis 6-8 0-0 12, McCall 4-7 1-2 9, Buckingham 4-8 4-5 13, Stith 2-2 5-5 9, C.Smith 1-3 3-4 5, Moore 2-2 2-2 6, Henson 7-14 0-0 21, Schoemann 0-1 0-0 0, Somerville 1-3 2-4 4. Totals 32-62 22-31 94.
Halftime_CS Bakersfield 48-23. 3-Point Goals_Bethesda 1-5 (), CS Bakersfield 8-16 (Henson 7-10, Buckingham 1-2, Edler-Davis 0-1, C.Smith 0-1, Easter 0-2). Rebounds_Bethesda 17 ( ), CS Bakersfield 49 (Buckingham 11). Assists_Bethesda 3 ( ), CS Bakersfield 19 (Perry 6). Total Fouls_Bethesda 11, CS Bakersfield 15.
View Comments