CS Bakersfield 52, Idaho 43

Collum 1-6 2-2 4, Henson 1-3 0-0 2, C.Smith 3-10 0-0 6, Higgins 6-13 4-4 18, McGhee 2-4 0-0 5, Reynolds 3-8 4-4 10, Kancleris 3-4 0-0 7, Hunter 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 10-10 52.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title