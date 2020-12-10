https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/CINCINNATI-78-FURMAN-73-15789675.php
CINCINNATI 78, FURMAN 73
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FURMAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gurley
|20
|5-12
|8-10
|3-8
|2
|4
|20
|Mounce
|23
|8-16
|3-3
|1-3
|1
|4
|23
|Slawson
|9
|3-7
|3-5
|0-3
|0
|4
|9
|Bothwell
|14
|4-11
|5-6
|2-6
|6
|1
|14
|Hunter
|5
|2-9
|1-1
|0-1
|5
|4
|5
|Foster
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-57
|20-27
|6-21
|15
|23
|73
Percentages: FG .404, FT .741.
3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Mounce 4-11, Gurley 2-6, Bothwell 1-4, Slawson 0-3, Hunter 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Slawson 2, Gurley).
Turnovers: 8 (Mounce 2, Slawson 2, Bothwell, Gurley, Hunter).
Steals: 6 (Bothwell 2, Mounce, Slawson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CINCINNATI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Eason
|8
|4-7
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|8
|Vogt
|8
|4-4
|0-1
|1-5
|4
|5
|8
|Adams-Woods
|7
|1-3
|4-4
|0-1
|1
|4
|7
|DeJulius
|7
|1-5
|5-6
|0-10
|5
|2
|7
|Williams
|27
|10-17
|6-12
|2-5
|1
|1
|27
|Davenport
|8
|3-4
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|2
|8
|Ivanauskas
|7
|3-4
|1-2
|0-4
|2
|4
|7
|Diarra
|4
|1-1
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|4
|Saunders
|2
|0-2
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|27-48
|20-29
|4-31
|18
|21
|78
Percentages: FG .563, FT .690.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Davenport 2-3, Adams-Woods 1-1, Williams 1-3, Eason 0-1, Ivanauskas 0-1, Saunders 0-1, DeJulius 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Eason 2, Williams 2, Vogt).
Turnovers: 14 (DeJulius 3, Ivanauskas 3, Davenport 2, Williams 2, Eason, Saunders, Vogt).
Steals: 4 (Williams 2, Davenport, Eason).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Furman
|28
|45
|—
|73
|Cincinnati
|40
|38
|—
|78
.
View Comments