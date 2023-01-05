CCSU 78, LIU 59

Delancy 0-5 1-2 1, Greene 1-5 3-4 5, Johnson 3-7 5-5 11, Maletic 6-12 1-2 15, Washington 5-9 0-0 12, Wood 0-3 0-0 0, Ndiaye 4-4 0-0 8, Burns 2-6 2-2 7, Cook 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 12-15 59.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title