CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 83, SE LOUISIANA 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SE LOUISIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ifejeh
|16
|0-2
|3-4
|2-4
|3
|4
|3
|Clergeot
|31
|3-9
|8-10
|1-3
|0
|5
|16
|Kasperzyk
|23
|4-7
|3-6
|0-0
|0
|4
|12
|Kirby
|25
|2-10
|1-2
|2-4
|3
|3
|5
|Okafor
|30
|3-12
|4-5
|2-7
|1
|2
|10
|Smith
|19
|1-3
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|4
|Caldwell
|18
|3-11
|1-2
|5-7
|1
|1
|7
|Diop
|10
|1-2
|3-9
|2-5
|0
|1
|5
|Kemp
|9
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|4
|Strange
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Brackmann
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Romanov
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-62
|25-40
|16-38
|8
|26
|66
Percentages: FG .306, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 3-22, .136 (Clergeot 2-3, Kasperzyk 1-3, Kemp 0-1, Warren 0-1, Smith 0-2, Caldwell 0-4, Kirby 0-4, Okafor 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Kasperzyk, Kirby).
Turnovers: 14 (Clergeot 3, Diop 3, Kasperzyk 2, Kirby 2, Okafor 2, Ifejeh, Smith).
Steals: 8 (Ifejeh 2, Kirby 2, Caldwell, Clergeot, Diop, Kemp).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CALIFORNIA BAPTIST
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gak
|18
|2-3
|3-4
|2-10
|3
|5
|7
|Armstrong
|37
|9-14
|5-5
|2-7
|0
|2
|27
|Nottage
|37
|3-12
|0-2
|2-6
|1
|2
|7
|Rowell
|28
|6-12
|5-6
|0-2
|4
|5
|20
|Thomas
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|5
|0
|Carbone
|26
|3-8
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|8
|Caruso
|19
|1-3
|4-5
|3-8
|3
|2
|6
|Wade
|11
|2-5
|4-6
|3-5
|1
|5
|8
|Sawyer
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Kund
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Miranda
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-59
|21-28
|13-47
|15
|33
|83
Percentages: FG .441, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Armstrong 4-8, Rowell 3-6, Carbone 2-7, Nottage 1-8, Kund 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Carbone, Gak).
Turnovers: 19 (Gak 5, Armstrong 4, Carbone 3, Nottage 2, Rowell 2, Thomas 2, Wade).
Steals: 2 (Caruso, Rowell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|SE Louisiana
|30
|36
|—
|66
|California Baptist
|43
|40
|—
|83
.
