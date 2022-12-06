Butler 71, Yale 61

Jarvis 6-12 1-1 14, Knowling 3-10 0-0 6, Mahoney 3-5 0-0 9, Mbeng 6-11 2-2 14, Poulakidas 1-9 2-2 5, Kelly 3-4 0-0 6, Feinberg 1-2 0-0 2, Molloy 1-5 0-0 3, Gharram 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 5-5 61.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title