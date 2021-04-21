Burnes whiffs 10 in 6 innings, Brewers blank Padres 6-0 RICHARD J. MARCUS, Associated Press April 21, 2021 Updated: April 21, 2021 1:52 a.m.
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in San Diego.
Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Billy McKinney makes a diving catch for the out on San Diego Padres' Wil Myers during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in San Diego.
Milwaukee Brewers' Billy McKinney, right, reacts with third base coach Jason Lane (40) after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in San Diego.
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Chris Paddack tags out Milwaukee Brewers' Jackie Bradley Jr. during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in San Diego.
Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach (20) celebrates with teammate Corbin Burnes (39) after they both scored off a two-RBI double by Travis Shaw as San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano waits for the throw, right, during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in San Diego.
San Diego Padres second baseman Jurickson Profar can't field a ground ball hit for a single by Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in San Diego.
9 of9
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six spotless innings, extending his dominant start to the season, and the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the short-handed San Diego Padres 6-0 on Tuesday night.
Billy McKinney homered to spark a five-run third against Chris Paddack that included a two-run double by Travis Shaw and a two-run single from Omar Narváez. McKinney also made a diving catch in left field that probably saved two runs.
Written By
RICHARD J. MARCUS