Bulls beat Wolves 124-120 behind Patrick Williams' 35 points

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Patrick Williams scored a career-high 35 points and Ayo Dosunmu had 26 points in a season-high 45 minutes as the Chicago Bulls hung on for a 124-120 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night with both teams in rest-the-regulars mode in preparation for the postseason.
Troy Brown Jr. added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulls, who played without four starters and stopped a four-game losing streak. They nearly blew a 28-point second quarter lead after a spirited rally by the deep reserves for the Timberwolves, who didn't use any starters in the second half.