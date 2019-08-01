Buhai leads by 1 over Kang, Shibuno at Women's British Open

South Korea's Park Sung-hyun plays off the 12th tee on day one of the AIG Women's British Open at Woburn Golf Club, Little Brickhill, England, Thursday Aug. 1, 2019. (Steven Paston/PA via AP) South Korea's Park Sung-hyun plays off the 12th tee on day one of the AIG Women's British Open at Woburn Golf Club, Little Brickhill, England, Thursday Aug. 1, 2019. (Steven Paston/PA via AP) Photo: Steven Paston, AP Photo: Steven Paston, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Buhai leads by 1 over Kang, Shibuno at Women's British Open 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa shot a 7-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead in the first round of the Women's British Open on Thursday.

Buhai finished just ahead of Japan's Hinako Shibuno and American Danielle Kang, who each had a bogey in rounds of 66.

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, seeking her third major title of the year after winning last week's Evian Championship in France, was well positioned after a 68.

Buhai, who has never won on the LPGA Tour, made her only bogey on the par-5 11th but responded with three straight birdies on Nos. 14-16. Her best previous British Open finish was a tie for 30th in 2017.

Playing on her home Marquess Course at Woburn Golf Club, Charley Hull delighted fans with a bogey-free 67. Hull, who suffered from food poisoning at last week's Evian Championship, showed no lingering ill effects.

Joining Hull at 5 under were second-ranked Sung Hyun Park, Moriya Jutanugarn and Megan Khang.

U.S. Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 and Ariya Jutanugarn shot 68 along with Ko. Defending champion Georgia Hall opened with a 69.

Lexi Thompson, whose wayward passport after the Evian Championship caused a delay for a van carrying golf bags for nearly 40 players to Woburn, opened with a 71.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports