Buffalo Sabres Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, OCT. 14, 2022 Buffalo Sabres POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +\/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 71 Victor Olofsson 1 2 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 6 .333 F 24 Dylan Cozens 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000 D 26 Rasmus Dahlin 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 5 .200 F 19 Peyton Krebs 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 46 Ilya Lyubushkin 1 0 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 0 .000 F 21 Kyle Okposo 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 77 JJ Peterka 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 .250 F 74 Rasmus Asplund 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 D 78 Jacob Bryson 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 28 Zemgus Girgensons 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000 D 10 Henri Jokiharju 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 .000 F 37 Casey Mittelstadt 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 4 .000 D 25 Owen Power 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 22 Jack Quinn 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 23 Mattias Samuelsson 1 0 0 0 -1 2 0 0 0 1 .000 F 53 Jeff Skinner 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 72 Tage Thompson 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 89 Alex Tuch 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000 TEAM TOTALS 1 4 4 8 15 8 0 0 1 36 .111 OPPONENT TOTALS 1 1 2 3 -17 8 0 0 0 36 .028 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 41 Craig Anderson 1 60 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 36 0.972 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 1 60 1.0 1 0 0 0 1 36 .972 4 4 8 OPPONENT TOTALS 1 60 2.0 0 1 0 0 2 34 .889 1 2 8