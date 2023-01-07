Buffalo 80, N. Illinois 62

Ibarguen 5-6 3-5 13, Coit 6-16 2-2 16, Crump 1-2 4-11 6, Nutter 3-12 0-0 7, Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Thornton 1-4 5-7 8, Hunter 1-5 0-0 2, Durosinmi 0-2 0-0 0, Plintauskas 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 21-55 14-25 62.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title