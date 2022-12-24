Chi_Pettis 6 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 9:46. Drive: 9 plays, 64 yards, 5:19. Key Plays: V.Jones kick return to Chicago 36; Fields 20 pass to Pringle; Montgomery 28 run. Chicago 7, Buffalo 0.

Buf_Davis 19 pass from J.Allen (kick failed), 6:22. Drive: 7 plays, 71 yards, 3:19. Key Plays: Hines kick return to Buffalo 29; J.Allen 24 pass to Knox; J.Allen 10 run on 3rd-and-6; Cook 24 run. Chicago 7, Buffalo 6.

Second Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 37, 3:21. Drive: 8 plays, 19 yards, 4:32. Key Plays: Montgomery 3 run on 3rd-and-6; Fields 6 pass to Montgomery on 4th-and-3. Chicago 10, Buffalo 6.

Third Quarter

Buf_Singletary 33 run (Shakir pass from J.Allen), 10:51. Drive: 9 plays, 86 yards, 4:09. Key Plays: J.Allen 15 pass to Diggs; J.Allen 10 pass to Singletary on 3rd-and-2; J.Allen 11 run on 3rd-and-1. Buffalo 14, Chicago 10.

Buf_Cook 27 run (Bass kick), 7:57. Drive: 3 plays, 35 yards, 00:47. Buffalo 21, Chicago 10.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 35, 10:19. Drive: 4 plays, 1 yard, 1:54. Key Plays: Morrow 6 interception return to Buffalo 18; Fields 3 run on 3rd-and-12. Buffalo 21, Chicago 13.

Buf_J.Allen 4 run (Bass kick), 3:45. Drive: 8 plays, 56 yards, 3:36. Key Plays: Singletary 26 run; J.Allen 9 pass to Hines on 3rd-and-8. Buffalo 28, Chicago 13.

Buf_Knox 13 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), 1:02. Drive: 4 plays, 20 yards, 1:06. Key Play: Cook 4 run on 3rd-and-7. Buffalo 35, Chicago 13.

___

Buf Chi FIRST DOWNS 20 11 Rushing 11 4 Passing 9 6 Penalty 0 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-11 2-12 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 1-4 TOTAL NET YARDS 426 209 Total Plays 58 59 Avg Gain 7.3 3.5 NET YARDS RUSHING 254 80 Rushes 31 29 Avg per rush 8.194 2.759 NET YARDS PASSING 172 129 Sacked-Yds lost 1-0 2-15 Gross-Yds passing 172 144 Completed-Att. 15-26 18-28 Had Intercepted 2 1 Yards-Pass Play 6.37 4.3 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-2-2 3-0-0 PUNTS-Avg. 3-53.667 4-49.25 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 91 147 Punt Returns 3-27 1-12 Kickoff Returns 3-64 3-93 Interceptions 1-0 2-42 PENALTIES-Yds 8-67 2-15 FUMBLES-Lost 4-1 3-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 28:48 31:12

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Singletary 12-106, Cook 11-99, Allen 6-41, McKenzie 1-6, Hines 1-2. Chicago, Montgomery 16-62, Fields 7-11, Herbert 6-7.

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 15-26-2-172. Chicago, Fields 15-23-0-119, Peterman 3-5-1-25.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Davis 3-45, Knox 3-38, Diggs 2-26, Singletary 2-19, Gilliam 1-12, Beasley 1-9, Cook 1-9, Hines 1-9, Shakir 1-5. Chicago, Kmet 5-27, Montgomery 4-22, V.Jones 2-52, Pringle 2-34, Pettis 2-11, Herbert 2-(minus 4), Griffin 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_Buffalo, Hines 3-27. Chicago, Pettis 1-12.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Buffalo, Hines 3-64. Chicago, V.Jones 3-93.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Buffalo, Edmunds 5-4-0, Milano 5-1-0, Hamlin 4-2-0, White 4-1-0, Oliver 4-0-1, Lawson 4-0-0, Jackson 3-0-0, T.Johnson 3-0-0, D.Jones 3-0-0, Neal 3-0-0, Phillips 1-1-0, Settle 1-1-0, Epenesa 1-0-1, Cook 1-0-0, Dawkins 1-0-0, Dodson 1-0-0, Elam 1-0-0, Jonathan 1-0-0, Poyer 1-0-0, Rousseau 1-0-0, Shakir 1-0-0. Chicago, Morrow 6-2-0, J.Thomas 6-1-0, Gordon 5-0-0, Brisker 4-3-1, Blackwell 2-2-0, Ja.Jones 2-2-0, Ju.Jones 2-1-0, Adams 2-0-0, Gipson 2-0-0, Pennel 2-0-0, Houston-Carson 1-2-0, Muhammad 1-0-0, Robinson 1-0-0, Schofield 1-0-0, Charlton 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Buffalo, J.Johnson 1-0. Chicago, Gordon 1-36, Morrow 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, Bass 38.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Brandon Cruse, HL Mike Carr, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Matt Edwards, Replay Kevin Brown.