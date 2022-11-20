Buffalo 31, Cleveland 23

Cle_Cooper 25 pass from Brissett (York kick), 9:02. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:58. Key Plays: Ford kick return to Cleveland 25; Brissett 17 pass to Chubb; Brissett 22 run on 3rd-and-11; Brissett 16 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-11. Cleveland 7, Buffalo 0.

Buf_FG Bass 42, 3:32. Drive: 4 plays, 8 yards, 1:44. Cleveland 7, Buffalo 3.

Second Quarter

Cle_FG York 32, 14:05. Drive: 10 plays, 51 yards, 4:27. Key Plays: Ford kick return to Cleveland 35; Brissett 26 pass to Chubb; Chubb 12 run; Brissett 12 pass to Cooper. Cleveland 10, Buffalo 3.

Buf_FG Bass 36, 4:54. Drive: 11 plays, 34 yards, 3:23. Key Plays: J.Allen 11 pass to Knox on 3rd-and-10; Cook 16 run. Cleveland 10, Buffalo 6.

Buf_Diggs 5 pass from J.Allen (Bass kick), :14. Drive: 11 plays, 78 yards, 1:40. Key Plays: J.Allen 28 pass to Davis; Singletary 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Buffalo 13, Cleveland 10.

Third Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 56, 9:42. Drive: 9 plays, 36 yards, 5:18. Key Plays: Hines kick return to Buffalo 26; J.Allen 16 pass to Diggs; Cook 17 run on 3rd-and-1; J.Allen 6 pass to Knox on 3rd-and-22. Buffalo 16, Cleveland 10.

Buf_Singletary 5 run (run failed), 4:08. Drive: 4 plays, 73 yards, 1:41. Key Plays: J.Allen 17 pass to Davis; J.Allen 23 pass to Knox; Singletary 13 run. Buffalo 22, Cleveland 10.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 49, 13:20. Drive: 7 plays, 45 yards, 3:17. Key Play: Cook 29 run. Buffalo 25, Cleveland 10.

Buf_FG Bass 28, 6:45. Drive: 9 plays, 54 yards, 5:08. Key Plays: Singletary 18 run; J.Allen 21 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 28, Cleveland 10.

Cle_Cooper 7 pass from Brissett (pass failed), 4:11. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 2:34. Key Plays: Brissett 6 pass to Da.Bell on 3rd-and-12; Brissett 6 pass to Da.Bell on 4th-and-5; Hunt 11 run; Brissett 14 pass to Bryant; Brissett 27 pass to Peoples-Jones. Buffalo 28, Cleveland 16.

Buf_FG Bass 39, 1:56. Drive: 8 plays, 21 yards, 2:15. Key Plays: York onside-kick returned by Bernard for 0 yards; J.Allen 11 pass to Knox; Singletary 11 run. Buffalo 31, Cleveland 16.

Cle_Peoples-Jones 2 pass from Brissett (York kick), :19. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 1:37. Key Plays: Brissett 12 pass to Bryant; Brissett 15 pass to Cooper; Brissett 12 pass to Hunt; Brissett 20 pass to Peoples-Jones. Buffalo 31, Cleveland 23.

___

Cle Buf FIRST DOWNS 27 22 Rushing 5 12 Passing 19 9 Penalty 3 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 4-11 3-11 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-2 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 396 357 Total Plays 68 62 Avg Gain 5.8 5.8 NET YARDS RUSHING 80 171 Rushes 26 33 Avg per rush 3.077 5.182 NET YARDS PASSING 316 186 Sacked-Yds lost 1-8 2-11 Gross-Yds passing 324 197 Completed-Att. 28-41 18-27 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 7.524 6.414 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-0-0 9-7-7 PUNTS-Avg. 3-42.333 2-49.5 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 1-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 49 113 Punt Returns 0-0 2-37 Kickoff Returns 2-49 3-76 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 5-42 8-89 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 31:22 28:38

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Hunt 5-32, Brissett 7-29, Chubb 14-19. Buffalo, Cook 11-86, Singletary 18-86, Allen 3-7, Hines 1-(minus 8).

PASSING_Cleveland, Brissett 28-41-0-324. Buffalo, Allen 18-27-0-197.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Cooper 8-113, Peoples-Jones 5-61, Bryant 4-41, Da.Bell 4-22, Chubb 3-48, Hunt 2-22, Njoku 2-17. Buffalo, Knox 7-70, Davis 5-68, Diggs 4-48, Singletary 2-11.

PUNT RETURNS_Cleveland, None. Buffalo, Hines 2-37.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Cleveland, Ford 2-49. Buffalo, Hines 3-76.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Cleveland, J.Johnson 8-2-0, Owusu-Koramoah 7-5-0, Takitaki 4-5-0, Emerson 4-3-0, Delpit 4-2-0, Green 3-1-0, Garrett 2-1-1, Elliott 2-1-0, Ward 2-1-0, Fields 1-1-0, Bryan 1-0-1, Clowney 1-0-0, Harrison 1-0-0, Williams 1-0-0, Togiai 0-1-0, Wright 0-1-0. Buffalo, Dodson 9-4-0, Milano 8-4-1, T.Johnson 4-4-0, Oliver 3-2-0, Jackson 3-1-0, Benford 3-0-0, Poyer 2-3-0, D.Jones 2-1-0, Rhodes 2-0-0, Hamlin 1-3-0, Basham 1-1-0, Miller 1-1-0, Settle 1-1-0, Phillips 1-0-0, Lawson 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Cleveland, None. Buffalo, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, York 34.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Adrian Hill, Ump Roy Ellison, HL David Oliver, LJ Kevin Codey, FJ Mearl Robinson, SJ Jim Quirk, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Roddy Ames.