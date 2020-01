Buffalo 3, Florida 2

Florida 0 0 2 — 2 Buffalo 1 2 0 — 3

First Period_1, Buffalo, Jokiharju 4 (Reinhart, Eichel), 12:49. Penalties_Okposo, Buf (High Sticking), 10:34; Sheary, Buf (Slashing), 14:18.

Second Period_2, Buffalo, Sheary 7 (Vesey, Johansson), 1:35. 3, Buffalo, Reinhart 14 (Dahlin, Johansson), 5:42 (pp). Penalties_Miller, Buf (Tripping), 2:05; Stralman, Flo (Hooking), 5:33; Florida bench, served by Hoffman (High Sticking), 10:05; Brown, Flo (High Sticking), 10:05; Okposo, Buf (Hooking), 10:05; Brown, Flo (Delay of Game), 16:43.

Third Period_4, Florida, Matheson 4 (Sceviour), 12:40. 5, Florida, Dadonov 17 (Hoffman, Barkov), 18:50. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Florida 11-9-14_34. Buffalo 5-8-5_18.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 3; Buffalo 1 of 3.

Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 15-12-4 (7 shots-4 saves), Florida, Driedger 3-1-0 (11-11). Buffalo, Ullmark 13-11-3 (34-32).

A_17,731 (19,070). T_2:21.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Scott Cherrey.