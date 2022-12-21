Buffalo 129, SUNY-Canton 62

Atcha-Dedji 0-0 0-0 0, Chambers-Phillips 3-10 0-0 7, Dubois 7-19 1-2 17, Levy 2-5 0-0 5, Omaga 2-5 0-0 6, Nunnally 3-10 0-0 8, Harmer 3-8 1-1 10, Larson 1-4 0-1 2, Fields 1-6 0-0 2, Angelo 0-2 0-0 0, Averitt 1-2 0-0 3, Lumarche 0-1 0-0 0, Biao 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-73 2-4 62.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title