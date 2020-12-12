Buddy Boeheim passes dad on Syracuse list in rout of BC

Alan Griffin drained six 3-pointers and scored 22 points to go with 10 rebounds, Bubby Boeheim passed his dad and coach on Syracuse's career scoring list and the Orange routed Boston College 101-63 in an ACC opener on Saturday.

Griffin went 6 of 9 behind the arc and had five assists. Boeheim, a junior, finished with 17 points, pushing him past Jim Boeheim's 745 from his career that finished in 1966. Jim Boeheim is in his 45th year as the Syracuse coach.