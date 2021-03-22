Bucks trounce Pacers 140-113 without injured Antetokounmpo STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer March 22, 2021 Updated: March 22, 2021 11:53 p.m.
1 of12 Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers Monday, March 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday is fouled by Indiana Pacers' Aaron Holiday during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Indiana Pacers' Domantas Sabonis tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers Monday, March 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Indiana Pacers head coach Nate Bjorkgren reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Monday, March 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers Monday, March 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Indiana Pacers' T.J. McConnell is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Indiana Pacers' Goga Bitadze blocks the shot of Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday had 28 points and 14 assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame the absence of Giannis Antetokoumpo to breeze past the Indiana Pacers 140-113 on Monday night for their seventh consecutive victory.
Antetokounmpo was sidelined by a sprained left knee. Coach Mike Budenholzer said he thinks the reigning two-time NBA MVP got hurt during a 120-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.