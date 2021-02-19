Bucks snap 5-game skid with 98-85 victory over Thunder STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer Feb. 19, 2021 Updated: Feb. 19, 2021 10:57 p.m.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, a season-high 19 rebounds and eight assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 98-85 on Friday night to snap a five-game skid.
The Bucks, who posted the NBA's best regular-season record each of the last two seasons, avoided their first six-game losing streak since March 12-22, 2015. They hadn’t lost five straight since Jan. 25 to Feb. 3 in 2017.