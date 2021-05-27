Bucks put Heat on brink, win 113-84 for 3-0 series lead TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer May 27, 2021 Updated: May 27, 2021 10:20 p.m.
MIAMI (AP) — Khris Middleton scored 22 points, Jrue Holiday added 19 points and 12 assists and the Milwaukee Bucks moved a win from a berth in the Eastern Conference semifinals after easing past the Miami Heat 113-84 on Thursday night.
Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Bucks. They lead the first-round series 3-0 and will try for a sweep of the reigning East champions on Saturday.