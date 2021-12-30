Bucks complete sweep of Magic 136-118, push win streak to 5 JOHN DENTON, Associated Press Dec. 30, 2021 Updated: Dec. 30, 2021 10:42 p.m.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, Jrue Holiday added 25 points and Khris Middleton had 22 as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to five games with a 136-118 victory over the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.
DeMarcus Cousins had 15 points off the bench for the Bucks, who completed a two-game sweep in Orlando. Antetokounmpo, who had his 11th 30-point game, added 12 rebounds for his 18th double-double.