Bucks bounce back to beat Nets 104-89 and force Game 7 STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer June 17, 2021 Updated: June 17, 2021 11:38 p.m.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton scored 38 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 30 and the Milwaukee Bucks never trailed in a 104-89 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night to force a decisive seventh game in their second-round playoff series.
Game 7 will be Saturday night in Brooklyn. The home team has won each of the first six games in this series.