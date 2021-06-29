Bucks' Antetokounmpo hyperextends left knee, leaves game CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer June 29, 2021 Updated: June 29, 2021 10:44 p.m.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) passes the ball as Atlanta Hawks' Cam Reddish (22) defends during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela fall to the court during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela, top, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo fall to the court during the third quarter in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. Antetokounmpo left the game.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela fell during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta.
7 of8 Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, and Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela fall to the court during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
ATLANTA (AP) — Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo sustained a hyperextension of his left knee and will not return to the Milwaukee Bucks' Eastern Conference finals game against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.
Antetokounmpo was defending a jam by Hawks center Clint Capela with 7:14 remaining in the third quarter when his left knee appeared to buckle. He fell to the floor in obvious pain, grimacing and clutching his knee.