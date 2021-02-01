Bruins erase 3-goal deficit against Capitals, win 5-3 Feb. 1, 2021 Updated: Feb. 1, 2021 9:48 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored his first two goals of the season before Craig Smith tied it, Brandon Carlo scored the go-ahead goal and the Boston Bruins came back to beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Monday night.
Boston rallied from a 3-0 deficit for the second game in a row against Washington. After losing Saturday on Alex Ovechkin's overtime goal, the Bruins finished the job this time as Carlo beat Vitek Vanecek with 2:37 left in the third period and Brad Marchand sealed it with an empty-netter.