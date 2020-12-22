Browns closing in on ending lengthy playoff drought The Associated Press Dec. 22, 2020 Updated: Dec. 22, 2020 12:54 p.m.
1 of5 Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb (24) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Tennessee Titans running back Darrynton Evans celebrates after scoring with tight end MyCole Pruitt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, N.C. Ben Margot/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Landover, Md. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger (7) tosses the ball as he leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes in the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. the Chiefs won 32-29. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
The Cleveland Browns' lengthy playoff drought is nearly over.
The Browns, who have reached 10 wins for the first time since 2007, can clinch their first playoff spot since 2002 with a victory Sunday at the New York Jets and a loss by any of the following teams: the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins or Indianapolis Colts.
Written By
The Associated Press