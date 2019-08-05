Browns' Kareem Hunt promises to 'lay low' after bar argument

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt runs the ball during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt runs the ball during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. Photo: Ron Schwane, AP Photo: Ron Schwane, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Browns' Kareem Hunt promises to 'lay low' after bar argument 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Suspended Browns running back Kareem Hunt has promised to "lay low" following a recent argument outside a bar that led to police questioning and raised team concerns.

Hunt is barred by the NFL from Cleveland's first eight games for two physical altercations while he played for the Kansas City Chiefs. In one case, he shoved and kicked a woman. The Browns signed him in March.

Last month, Hunt argued with a friend outside a downtown bar, prompting police to question him. Hunt called it a "misunderstanding" but said after Monday's practice he's going to be smarter and "not make the same mistake again."

Hunt has been slowed by a groin injury during training camp. He's allowed to play in preseason games, but it's not clear if he'll be on the field Thursday when the Browns host Washington.

Hunt is still waiting to learn if the league will allow him to be around the team during his suspension.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL